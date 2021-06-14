What is it that makes Chiara Ferragni and Fedez argue most of all? The influencer has revealed that there are recurring episodes in which she can not help but address her husband in a brusque tone and which concern her passion: that of taking souvenir photos in every beautiful moment lived together.

Episodes of this kind have been repeated so many times that there are also shots that immortalize the moments in which Chiara Ferragni has just lost patience.

Chiara Ferragni: the background of the dispute with Fedez

“You want to see my face when I am angry with Fedez for the things he says to me while I take the pictures? ”he asked Chiara Ferragni to his followers, who obviously replied in the affirmative to the survey. And so, here are some shots of the weekend spent together with Portofino, when yet another photo wanted by Chiara Ferragni started the bickering.

The influencer is facing towards Fedez, with her arms wide and her facial expression very tight, ready to scold her husband for interrupting her again: “I have the same facial expression and the same hand position every time!”, she pointed out the influencer, defining this characteristic as “very Italian”.

Not only, Chiara Ferragni he also unveiled the conversation he was with Fedez: