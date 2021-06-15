President Alberto Fernández, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti and Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero received this Monday, in Ezeiza. a new batch of 934,200 doses of AstraZeneca.

The presence of the highest level of the Government at the international airport was due to the overcoming of the 20 million vaccines received. And there was militant paraphernalia.

For the occasion, the high government officials (the hard core albertista) looked chinstraps and bibs light blue with the logo and slogan of the official campaign: “Argentina takes care of you”, a phrase that the ministers have been using in the networks to spread the propaganda of the vaccination campaign.

It was the same day that, in an earlier act, Vice President Cristina Kirchner struggled to leave “the vaccine and the pandemic out of the political dispute.”

Alberto Fernández – who wore a double chinstrap – had on a face mask with the same logo as the bibs that Cafiero, Vizzotti and Cecilia Nicolini wore, star adviser to the president and a leading role in negotiations with laboratories. Unlike his entourage, the President wore an orange safety vest.

Alberto Fernández witnessed the arrival of vaccines in Ezeiza. The bibs used by Cafiero, Nicolini and Vizzotti.

The official logo consists of the conjunction of a circle (that has inside a syringe and a heart, which carries within another heart (symbol of life).

The design is shaded at the intersection of these two elements, in the manner of mathematical sets. Outside the figure is the phrase “Argentina takes care of you” and “National Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign”.

In the networks this merchandising of the campaign has taken the form of hashtag (#ArgentinaTeCuida). It is an official slogan.

For example, the Minister of the Interior, Wado de Pedro, uploaded it this Monday along with a testimony of Cristina Kirchner during the ceremony, earlier, in La Plata.



The official logo of the campaign

"Let's stop the vaccine and the pandemic outside the political dispute and let us contribute so that there are not so many infections and that people want to be vaccinated," the Interior Minister quoted CFK. Wado de Pedro added: "More vaccines arrived and we exceeded 20 million vaccines in our country."

On Friday, for his part, Cafiero had tweeted about a new record of the Vaccination Plan against COVID-19: 376,815 doses were applied throughout the country, with a total of 1,394,059 doses for the first four days of that week. It has also been uploaded from the official account of Casa Rosada.

The epic and the success about vaccines is not new in the communication of the Government. Vizzotti had already shown it, by celebrating. with a football iconography tweetLast April, the arrival of “10 million” vaccines, when only 2% of the population had received two doses.



Carla Vizzotti’s tweet after the arrival of new vaccines against the coronavirus, last April.

Vaccination plan numbers.

As reported over the weekend, almost 30% of the population of the entire country has already received the first dose of the vaccine.

With this AstraZeneca batch, the exact number of doses received is 20,677,145. Of this total, 9,415,745 correspond to Sputnik V (7,875,585 from component 1 and 1,540,160 from component 2), 4,000,000 from Sinopharm, 580,000 AstraZeneca – Covishield, 1,944,000 AstraZeneca through the Covax mechanism and 4,737. 400 doses of AstraZeneca-University of Oxford.

Meanwhile, on Friday new contracts were announced with Sinopharm for 2 million more doses and with Cansino for 5.4 million Convidecia vaccines, whose authorization “on an emergency basis” was specified by the Ministry of Health, after the approval of the (Anmat.

Minutes before this batch of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country, the Government published the daily report on the coronavirus pandemic. This Monday’s report again showed a strong jump in deaths from covid-19: there were 687 deaths in the last 24 hours. In addition, 21,292 new cases were confirmed.

With a total of 86,029 deaths, the country is 12th among the nations with the highest number of fatalities.

DS