The European champion does not give up for Achraf Hakimi. Not even the interest, and the 60 million euros put on the table, from PSG to Inter have been able to discourage Chelsea in their efforts to sign the former Real Madrid player. The blues, as reported SkySports right now, They would have matched the offer of the Parisians, thus trusting that the player will lean towards the team that has just lifted the Champions League. In any case, the one who rubs their hands is the Italian team, which, immersed in a difficult economic situation, believes that it can lead the bid between the two giants up to 80 million euros.

In favor of Chelsea plays, however, that Inter want the loan of Emerson Palmieri, although from Stamford Bridge they seem to be looking more for a transfer. Another of those who are of interest, although he has fewer tickets to leave, is Andreas Christensen, a center-back who has had his ups and downs during the season but who seems important to Thomas Tuchel.

The player, who is perfect for the German scheme, since he can play on both flanks, It could, however, cause the exit of a strong man on the sides. On the left, the one who would have the most ballots would be Marcos AlonsoWhile, on the right, where Reece James alternates with Azpilicueta and Hudson-Odoi, it is not entirely clear. If Achraf reaches Stamford Bridge, James could become a substitute for him and Azpilicueta on the right of the defense of three, but the good season of the English further complicates the decision. Hudson Odoi, who remains unexploded, awaits events.