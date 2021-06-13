Indie studio Dimfrost has shared a new teaser for its upcoming horror adventure game, Bramble: The Mountain King.

Though still a little ways off – right now, the only release window we have is “2022” – the trailer shows the game’s gorgeous style and soundtrack, as well as offer a glimpse of the “monstrous troll” that kidnaps the lead character’s older sister .

Here, take a peek:

“Bramble: The Mountain King is a horror adventure set inside the world of Nordic fables filled with gnomes, trolls, and other creatures,” explains the video description. “You are a young boy lost in a magical fantasy world together with your elder sister. Soon after arriving, your sister is kidnapped by a monstrous troll, and you end up alone on a perilous journey to find her and save yourself.”

Inspired by Nordic folklore, Bramble: The Mountain King – which can be wishlisted now and is set to come to PC and consoles, albeit unspecified ones next year – will reportedly feature “atmospheric environments, high-end graphics, cinematic moments, and casual gameplay “.