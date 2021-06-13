The “emotion-filled narrative, no-filler gameplay, and fast paced combat” of upcoming adventure game Arietta of Spirits will release on PC and consoles, including Nintendo Switch, later this year.

According to the developer, the game tells the story of Arietta and her family, “visiting their Grandmother’s cabin for the first time after her passing away a year prior”.

“However, the family trip takes an unexpected turn when Arietta meets a mysterious new friend and gains the ability to see strange spirits that inhabit the island,” the description explains.

The game will boast a “mysterious island” to explore complete with forests and caverns, as well as “beautiful retro-styled pixel graphics and inspiring original soundtrack”.

Although the game looks to be available digitally primarily, players keen to secure a physical copy of the game can pre-order one of the PS4 or Nintendo Switch editions that will be made available on developer Red Art Games’ own store. There’s even a limited-run “Red Edition” collector’s bundle that includes a Steelbook case and Nintendo Switch standard edition of the game “in a beautiful retro-game inspired box”.

While a release date has not yet been confirmed, the adventure game is expected to go on sale towards the end of 2021.