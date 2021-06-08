Since the early days of 2015, when the American accelerator Y Combinator presented Magic, the first virtual helpdesk that answered only through a conversation via SMS, until the days of refinement, focused design and intelligent learning, the chatbots have been changing the face of virtual assistance for companies, detonating in the process a dynamism that today translates into greater competitiveness, saving time and resources, as well as a better business positioning in the digital world.

Prompt, specific and effective customer service, sales service, assistance and punctual accompaniment, as well as being a valuable source of data and information that can give us a vital overview of the business, today chats are the spearhead of business growth, especially for small and medium-sized industries that seek to incorporate themselves intelligently, consistently and on time in the new virtual landscape.

Transforming is urgent and necessary, but where to start? For Gustavo and Ricardo Parés, founders and owners of the firm NDS Cognitive Labs , cloud solutions, as well as conversational artificial intelligence are now available to almost any corporate and business objective and dimension.

In his most recent book, Transform Your Business with AI Chatbots, the Parés brothers promptly address how to implement the chatbots in our business or company, to promote from innovation the construction of a much broader competitive advantage, always with customer satisfaction at the forefront and regardless of the stage in which the company or business is.

The expertise by Gustavo and Ricardo Parés at the helm of one of the companies with nearly two decades in the market for the development of cognitive computing and technological innovation in Mexico, it lands on time and in a clear and didactic way in Transform Your Business with AI Chatbots, from what they are and how they can impact our business chatbots, what kind of solutions can they offer us, as well as specific case studies and how to start implementing them.

Currently, response time, immediate problem solving and specific customer service, find in artificial intelligence and information automation which comprehensive tools of our times such as chatbots provide in a useful, safe and intuitive way, a key ally for growth in sales, as well as for the good development and adaptability of businesses and companies to the new challenges of the present and the future.