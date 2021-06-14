Pochita, the dog of Denji in the manga of Chainsaw Man, will become a life-size plush that depicts him as in the opening pages of the first volume. The manga of Tatsuki Fujimoto in Italy it is about to reach fifth volume, arriving on 24 this month in comic shops under the label Planet Manga by Panini Comics.

The plush in question will obviously be equipped with the chainsaw and the characteristic tail and will be available in two variants: one with the mouth closed and one with the mouth open and the tongue out.

To get one you will have to sweat the fateful seven shirts at one of the UFO catchers scattered among the Japanese arcades (or through an online crane game, such as Toreba).

