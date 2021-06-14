At the 2019 EICMA, CFMoto announced a new 700cc platform, with three variants: the 700CL-X Sport, Adventure and Heritage. It is still a while to wait for the first two, but the Heritage will be available at the dealer from the beginning of July.

The 700CL-X Heritage is powered by a liquid-cooled 693cc crossplane parallel twin, producing 73 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 68 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Contrary to what you would expect in this (budget) segment, the 700CL-X is remarkably well equipped: ride-by-wire, traction control, cruise control (!), two driving modes (Economic and Sport), slipper clutch, adjustable KYB suspension for – and at the back, LED lighting all around, LCD dashboard with connectivity, USB connection… That’s far from wrong when you know that the Heritage should cost € 6,899 (NL: € 7,699).

CFMoto provides an extensive catalog of accessories for the 700 platform, so the trio can be further personalized to your liking. The 700CL-X Heritage is available in two colorways: Coal Gray and Twilight Blue.

Does it ride as good as it looks? Hopefully we can answer that question later this summer.

Nice extra for the quick decision makers: those who subscribe to the online pre-order campaign save 500 euros (600 euros in the Netherlands) thanks to a special launch price. More information can be found on the websites for Belgium and The Netherlands.