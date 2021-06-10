Harold Dixon, CEO of State Employees Credit Union in Santa Fe, New Mexico, will retire this month.

He will be succeeded by Andy Ramos, who will join the credit union June 21. Ramos was previously senior vice president at Redwood Credit Union, in Santa Rosa, California. State Employees has $ 850 million in assets, and Redwood has $ 7.2 billion in assets.

Dixon, who came to State Employees in 1997, says meeting his community’s needs was the key to his work.

“At some bigger banks, if you’re not in the box, you don’t fit,” Dixon said. “I wanted to be able to stretch that box a little bit.”

Harold Dixon (left) is retiring as CEO of State Employees Credit Union in New Mexico. Andy Ramos (right) will take over the role this summer.

After the transition, Dixon will oversee construction of the credit union’s 30,000-square-foot administration building in Santa Fe. His team planned the project over five years. He says the building will house a mortgage and commercial operation that ran out of room.

State Employees made $ 7 million in auto loans in April. It offered a $ 200 cash incentive, with no payments due for 90 days.

State Employees lent $ 16.5 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to local businesses. The average loan size was $ 72,400.