The central bank raised the key rate by 0.5 percentage points – up to 5.5 percent per annum, according to the message on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank explained its decision by the faster recovery of the world and Russian economies in comparison with expectations and forecasts, as well as the growth of inflation. “The contribution to inflation from the side of stable factors is increasing due to the faster expansion of demand compared to the possibilities of increasing output,” the release notes.

According to the regulator, high growth rates of prices indicate a steady growth in domestic demand, which “outstrips the possibilities of expanding supply in a wide range of industries.” Companies in these conditions are shifting the increased costs onto buyers.

At the same time, the Central Bank notes that monetary policy remains soft, taking into account current realities, and lending continues to grow at a pace close to the maximums of recent years. The regulator expects that if the current monetary policy is maintained, the inflation rate will return to the target level in the second half of 2022.

The decision was predicted by analysts who predicted a rate hike of 0.25 or 0.5 percentage points. As the main reason, they named the growth of inflation, the rate of which is significantly ahead of the Central Bank’s benchmark, set at four percent per annum.

In the first week of June, the growth of consumer prices in Russia amounted to 0.16 percent, from the beginning of the year – 3.65 percent, which corresponds to a value of 6.15 percent per annum. Also at a high level are inflationary expectations of the population, which are considered one of the key factors affecting inflation. In May, they were equal to 11.3 percent in annual terms.

Amid expectations of an increase in the key rate, investors were selling off old issues of federal loan bonds (OFZ), creating demand for them. Thanks to this, the profitability of the Russian government debt increased, which made it difficult for the Ministry of Finance to place the last issue before the introduction of new US sanctions (prohibiting American residents from performing transactions with Russian government debt in the primary market).