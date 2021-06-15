“No one is talking about single parties, one thing is to collaborate, federate, join forces, another is to mix parties overnight. Italians don’t ask us for games but facts”. Matteo Salvini said this to Tonight Italy. “Nobody asks us for a new party. The games, like Conte’s, are of little interest to me”, underlined the leader of the League.





Today Silvio Berlusconi strongly relaunched his idea of ​​not only electoral reassembly on the right. It is one of his old obsessions to unite Lega, Fdi and Fi in a single party, to make it a sort of alternative block to the center-left, capable of acting and influencing more effectively and weight in the games that matter, from the conquest of Palazzo Chigi to the election of the new head of state. The model is that of the Republicans in the US, the British Labor Party or the French Republicans.

At the center-right meetings “we are about fifteen, that’s why I proposed to federate our forces, arriving in Parliament, in the Regions, in the European Parliament with only one position allows us to be faster, more concrete, quick and effective, I hope it will be picked up by everyone “, Salvini said again.