The censorship in anime It is not something new, since many works must omit explicit scenes to be broadcast on television; however, there was a way to view such works without omissions.

Versions Blu-ray They used to show all the removed snippets, giving consumers an age-friendly product, but this is slowly changing.

Some Japanese consumers reported that censorship in anime is tightening, and now, many versions in the disc format are no longer explicit as before.

Via the Japanese forum Yaraon, many fans complained that some Blu-ray They stopped including explicit scenes, which caused great annoyance.

To prove it, they shared some comparisons of Hige wo Soru, Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou, Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin and Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu.

In these images it can be seen that anime censorship was not eliminated, and given the frequency with which this began to occur, it generated concern.

The publication generated all kinds of comments from those who are for and against the censorship of anime, although many of them agreed on what to buy Blu-rays it wouldn’t make much sense without modifications.

This format does not generate as many sales in Japan, with the exception of some special cases, so it is probably not as profitable to make changes to the animation.

Be that as it may, this measure will not be well taken by everyone, especially by those who paid to enjoy the uncensored versions, with all that that entails.

Everything seems to indicate that this trend is on the rise, so it would not be unusual for many works to begin to tone down their animation, but we will see if such an extreme is reached in a few months.

