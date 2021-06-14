ofJosef Forster shut down

Green politician Cem Özdemir is considered a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an n-tv interview, the MP supports his allegations against the Russian President.

Berlin / Munich – In an n-tv interview, Green Party member Cem Özdemir tightened the tone towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. In “n-tv Frühstart” on June 14th, the 55-year-old criticized Russian foreign policy and made NATO responsible: “Now it’s about NATO making it clear that it is a community of values ​​and stands for democracy. There is a lot to be done, ”said the Green politician.

Özdemir blamed the Russian president for the tense situation between NATO and Russia: “Putin is betting on escalation and border shifting,” complains Özdemir. “We have to make it clear to Putin that in the 21st century you solve your problems by talking about them and not by terrorizing and raiding neighboring countries – or even exporting terrorism by liquidating people here.” Özdemir described the Kremlin’s foreign policy conduct as “unacceptable”.

Özdemir with harsh criticism of Vladimir Putin – demand for sanctions

At the current NATO summit, US President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will meet for the first time. Cem Özdemir warned in advance: “It is important that we make it clear that we are serious about the values ​​and the limits – for example through the use of sanctions,” the Green politician told n-tv.

Özdemir has already made his position towards the Kremlin clear in the past. At the beginning of June 2021, the member of the Bundestag told the Daily mirrorthat his party with Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock would be in the focus of Russia. “Annalena and we are being attacked not only nationally, but also by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his secret services, as well as by Turkish activists who are campaigning against them and us Greens on the Internet,” said Özdemir. It is “a whole new dimension, what is happening right now”.

Green politician Özdemir warns: “Many have a very naive image”

In the “n-tv early start”, Özdemir suggested setting a sharp tone against Russia – and criticized Putin’s perception among the German population. In Germany, “many have a very naive image” of the Russian President, criticizes Özdemir. This “unworldly attitude” shows itself when many “believe that if you are nice to authoritarian rulers, then they are nice to us”. A fallacy for the Green politician. (dpa / jjf)