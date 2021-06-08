The Lebanese artist, Ragheb Alama, celebrated his 58th birthday in Cairo, in the presence of his wife, Jihan Alama, and his son “Loay”, along with actress Yousra, director Enas Al-Deghaidi, and media figure Bossi Shalaby.

And Bossi Shalaby, on her Instagram page, published a video congratulating Ragheb Alama on his birthday, and wished him to celebrate his one millionth year, which sparked the ridicule of the Lebanese star, who replied, saying: “A million million is forbidden to you.”

Alama has a wonderful artistic career, in which he achieved many successes at all levels, in albums, clips and festivals, which explains the huge follow-up to him on “Social Media”, where he is followed by more than four million people on “Instagram”, for example.

The artist, who is considered an icon in the Lebanese and Arab arts, bears the title of “Super Star”.

Ragheb entered art influenced by his father, who played the oud, and was able to draw the attention of his teachers to his beautiful voice, which opened the way for him to perform many school concerts, in addition to competing in music competitions.

At the age of 12, he joined a radio program, before joining the Lebanese Music Institute and studying oud, and then participating in the “Studio Art” program, where he won first place in the folk song category.