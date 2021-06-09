About thirty world famous people, including singer Katy Perry and former soccer star David Beckham, called on the Group of Seven on Tuesday to share Covid-19 vaccines with poor countries before their summit in Britain this weekend.

Entertainment and sports figures urged the seven countries (the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan) to pledge at least 20 percent of their supplies between June and August, which amount to 150 million doses.

The letter warned that “the world has spent a year and a half fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, but the virus is still spreading in many countries and producing new variables with the ability to bring us all back to zero.”

“This means more school closures, more disruptions to healthcare, and greater economic repercussions, threatening the futures of families and children everywhere,” she added.

Other signatories of the letter, which brought together a number of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, include Liam Neeson, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Whoopi Goldberg.

The letter was also signed by singers Billie Eilish and Angelique Kidjo, as well as soccer star Sergio Ramos, Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso and tennis star Andy Murray.

Britain will host the G7 summit in Cornwall, in southwest England, starting Friday.