The company will take legal action against those who share such leaks.

Last February, CD Projekt he was the victim of a ransomware attack that took out confidential company data. Over the months, the material of Cyberpunk 2077, and of sagas such as The Witcher, which include the source code of the company’s games, have been leaking into the networks. But, as an article by Jason Schreier already advanced, the security breach has also revealed private personal data of workers and former employees of the Polish company.

With the latest material filtration produced this month, CD Projekt warns, in an official statement, that it is very possible that these leaks include private data of its employees. And of course, make it clear that they are going to take legal action against anyone sharing such materials: “Today, we have received new information about the security breach, and we have reason to believe that internal data obtained illegally during the attack are circulating on the internet“.

“We cannot confirm the exact contents of the data in question, but we think they could include details of employees and contractors current and old, as well as data related to our games, “continues CD Projekt.” Furthermore, we cannot confirm whether or not the data involved has been tampered with after the attack. “As is customary in these cases, CD Projekt works with”a wide network of security services, experts and agencies“to prosecute those responsible, including Interpol and Europol.

We will do everything in our power to protect the privacy of our employeesCD Projekt“We would also like to declare that – regardless of the veracity of the data that circulates – we will do everything in our power to protect the privacy of our employees, as well as the other parties involved. We commit and prepare for take action against those who share the stolen data. “Schreier’s article published in February, based on internal company sources, noted that CD Projekt had urged its employees to freeze your bank accounts, and send their computers to the company to be scanned for malware.

The CD Projekt hack it has not been the only attack of renown produced against an industry company in recent months, and unfortunately, it has not been the only one to involve employees. Capcom was also the victim of a cyberattack in late 2020, which obtained private data on its projects and its employees. With the CD Projekt investigation underwayWe will be informed in case the company finds the culprits. On the other hand, and in case you didn’t see it the other day, some shareholders of the company are asking for the resignation of the board of directors after the controversy with Cyberpunk 2077, and a fiscal quarter of poor results.

