Former CDA member Pieter Omtzigt suggested fuss about party donations and party plans that are for sale, but the CDA now hopes to prove the opposite by disclosing the donations. 'Donors have no influence whatsoever'. The initiators, who want an emergency conference, have meanwhile collected enough signatures.











With the publication of the receipts, the CDA board hopes to rectify the image outlined by Omtzigt of the unhealthy influence of donors.

From the just published states shows that 1.2 million euros in donations around the elections come from Hans van der Wind, former entrepreneur, chairman of the fundraising committee, member of the campaign team and donor for fifteen years. He sponsored the party through various companies. “The CDA is very grateful to him and all other donors for this support,” the party board reports. “Donors have in no way been able to influence the substantive course of the party. That is an aroused suggestion that is not on the agenda and something that the CDA is far from it. We also deeply regret that this image has been wrongly evoked, certainly also for the donors themselves.”

Congress on Omtzigt issue: ‘enough support’

Five hundred CDA members have now signed the petition to organize a party congress. The request will be submitted to the party board tomorrow. The party board is then legally obliged to organize a party congress within eight weeks.

At this party congress, the board and the party leader can account for the events of the past year, the choices that have been made and the things that went wrong. This party congress also offers members the opportunity to make guiding statements about the situation that has arisen and how to deal with it.

In the dozens of pages of indictment, Omtzigt suggested that the sponsorship was wrong. Gifts from three donors would not end up in the books and in exchange for donations these sugar daddy of the CDA would have unhealthy influence on party plans, push through SME plans and enforced tax benefits. Omtzigt wrote: ,,Almost 1 million of the campaign budget seems to come from three sponsors. And those sponsors and someone on the campaign team have an interest in trying to make changes to the CDA plans (…)”



Almost 1 million of the campaign budget seems to come from three sponsors. And those sponsors and someone on the campaign team have an interest in trying to make changes to the CDA plans Pieter Omtzigt, Former CDA Member of Parliament

That is not correct according to the CDA. Van der Wind himself says: ,,I have been supporting the CDA since 2006 with substantial amounts from my companies. These amounts are neatly noted in the donation register. There is nothing mysterious about that.” He states that ‘the ideas’ of the party appeal to him: ,,I also think that companies and especially family businesses play a major role in creating employment and income for the state to maintain and improve the Netherlands. The CDA stands for those family businesses in a fair economy. (…) For all these reasons I support the CDA and I support the party.”

In the last weeks before the elections, Van der Wind poured many tons into the party coffers through his BVs. In November 2020, when De Jonge was still the party leader, he emailed the party board that the fundraising was not going well, according to an appendix of Omtzigt’s memo. “We are very concerned about the funding of the campaign,” Van der Wind wrote. “As we have made clear in several conversations with Hugo, Rutger and Raymond, recruitment has come to a standstill since the summer. larger funders are (extremely) negative and unwilling to give money in the current constellation, where it was previously the case.”

The fundraiser then estimates that ‘half a million at most’ will become available for the entire campaign. A month later, Wopke Hoekstra is the party leader, months after that, Van der Wind himself donates more than a million euros.

Wopke Hoekstra, leader of the CDA, wants to apologize from the scouts to Omtzigt, the House and the CDA. © Videostill



