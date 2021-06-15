The CDA is holding a party conference on the Omtzigt issue, the substantive course of the party and the run-up to the municipal elections. Chairman Marnix van Rij and party leader Wopke Hoekstra report this in a message to members. The members’ session must take place no later than ‘mid-September’.











The crisis atmosphere dominates at the CDA now that Pieter Omtzigt has left and just before his split an explosive memo leaked out with serious allegations about corruption, administrative failure, nepotism and lack of ideas at the party top. The party seems deeply divided over the Omtzigt issue and a way out of this crisis. The call for a special convention was already well received.

“Because of corona we have not been able to look each other in the eye for a long time,” writes the party top. “The board believes it is high time to see and speak to each other again. We notice that members are longing for a congress .”

A date is not mentioned, it is set at June 21. Van Rij and Hoekstra do want to consult their supporters about the conclusions of the Spies evaluation committee, which is now investigating the election defeat. That report will be ready by the end of June. The congress must take place “no later than mid-September,” a party spokesman said.

“As a party, we are faced with major challenges and we have a great responsibility towards each other. As a broad people’s party, we have to keep talking to each other and that is exactly what we are going to organize.”

The themes for the congress are therefore the conclusions and recommendations of the Spies committee, “the CDA as a broad people’s party, a new structure of the CDA and the road to municipal elections”, the board writes.

Campaign leader Raymond Knops spoke today about ‘terrible days for everyone’ in the CDA. ,,But we continue. We are waiting for the commission investigating the elections. We have a good story as CDA, that will remain, we will continue with it.”

