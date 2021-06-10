Traffic expert Jamal Al-Amri reviewed the causes of tire explosion, including increased vehicle loads in a way that is not commensurate with the quality of the tires, failure to take into account the air pressure inside the tire, high speed that does not correspond to the quality of the tire, and the friction coefficient between the tire and the asphalt surface, which is not commensurate with the degree Heat and high speed, which leads to the possibility of tire blowout.

He cautioned against the danger of bad use of the tire, so that the driver drives his vehicle on surfaces that do not match the quality of the tire, such as driving over the pavement or terrain that leads over time to tire wear, as well as fading and erasing the inscriptions on the surface of the tire, so that it becomes smooth, due to the driver’s negligence And the failure to check and replace the tires periodically, which leads to the tire being exposed to not working effectively under the surrounding conditions, which sometimes leads to an explosion.



