A cat breaking 18 eggs. And it takes very little time to wreak havoc that left everyone speechless. In a video posted on TikTok and showing images from a surveillance camera in a shop, we see the unperturbed cat who not only does the trouble, but doesn’t care about what he did.

Source Pixabay

Cats, as we know, are not so subtle. They are able to switch between knick-knacks placed on very high and hovering shelves without causing any problems and instead break a crate with 18 eggs after deciding to take a nap up there.

Kittens are also famous for sleeping in the most absurd places. In this case it was not a great idea to place oneself on such fragile foods as eggs. And in fact in a very few moments all those eggs are shattered by an awkward movement of his body. But he doesn’t seem to care.

The images posted on TikTok come from a shop surveillance camera. At that moment there is no one around. And the cat is sleeping blissfully on top of the cash desk. But behind him the eggs are lurking.

It is not known why at some point the cat decided to turn around. In doing so, however, she ends up over the edge of the table and her nails, perhaps in a last attempt at rescue, cling to the egg container. That falls tumbling to the ground with him.

Source TikTok @lconsentida

After the crime we see a salesman arrive who can not help but see the trouble made by that decidedly clumsy kitten, who had chosen the worst place to take a nap.

Will he then have stayed to help clean up or will he have run away from fear?