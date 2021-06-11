Belgium reported that two of its most important players, Axel Witsel and Kevin de Bruyne, will not travel with the rest of the expedition to Russia for the first European Championship match between Belgians and Russians. Roberto Martínez will not be able to count on two footballers who have arrived between cotton. The Dortmund midfielder ended the season injured, as did the City who received a blow to the face in the Champions League final and came to be held for his presence in the tournament.

This double absence leaves Hazard as the unquestionable focus of creative football in Belgium, especially De Bruyne. The Madrid player acknowledged that he does not reach one hundred percent, but the importance of his debut in the Euro will mean that he must be a starter and reference for the Belgians from the first moment.

Hazard’s bad season with Madrid and his constant injuries have meant that his presence at the Eurocup is taken as a way to vindicate himself. The Belgian has always performed with his national team, unlike with him Madrid, and comes from two great tournaments in 2018 at the World Cup and 2016 at the Euro. A good performance in 2021 could even make Madrid receive proposals to sell it.