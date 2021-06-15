During the event of Limited Run Games ofE3 2021, two juicy news have been announced concerning a title that nostalgic lovers of the purest challenges will surely remember: Castlevania.

The main news is that the collection known as Castlevania Requiem, containing the title Symphony of the Night is Rondo of Blood will come out for PlayStation 4 in physical version. Also, the TurboDuo of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, will also receive a global release in physical version. At the moment, however, the release dates of both are not yet certain.

Castlevania made its debut way back in 1986 for Famicon. The title Rondo of Blood it was first published on PC in 1993, and then landed on Wii in 2010 and finally on PlayStation 4 Store in 2018. Symphony of the Night, direct follow-up to Rondo of Blood, instead debuted in 1997 for PlayStation e, was later adapted for SEGA Saturn, Xbox 360 is Xbox One, PSP, until arriving in 2018 on PlayStation 4.

Source: Limited Run Games Street Siliconera