The new series will follow the stories of Richter Belmont and Maria Renard.

Last May, one of the most acclaimed video game-inspired animated series among fans came to an end: Netflix’s Castlevania. At the time that the final trailer of the fourth and final season of the show was offered, it was commented that the way to adapt one of the most important video game franchises to other content would continue to be explored and today we have one of the answers of what it has been working.

The new series will be located in France at the time of the French Revolution.It was at the close of the Geeked week from Netflix who were present Kevin Kolde, executive producer of Project 51 Productionsas well as the directors Sam deats Y Adam Deats from Powerhouse Animation, to present the next project in this acclaimed series. In a message to the fans they commented that they hope they enjoyed the ending and that they are very excited to continue exploring the Castlevania universe with its animations.

Finally, the announcement came that they are working on a new Castlevania spin-off series that will follow the story of Richter belmont – son of Sypha and Trevor – and Maria renard, which will be located in France in the year 1792, right at the time of the French Revolution.

At the moment no further details were offered in this regard, although it was anticipated that there would be a question and answer session with those in charge of the project within the framework of this Netflix event.

We remind you that this was not the only news of series inspired by video games that we had this afternoon. The Geeked Week event left announcements related to the Cuphead, Far Cry, The Witcher, League of Legends series and more.

