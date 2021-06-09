The candidate of Peru Libre for the Andean country’s Presidency, Pedro Castillo, assured this Tuesday that according to a “report” from the officials of his party, he already has the “official count” of the votes, and has “imposed »In the elections, thus marking himself as the winner of the second round of the Peruvian presidential elections.

This has been asserted in a new intervention before his supporters in Lima, in which he has also asked the electoral authorities not to “sully” the will of the Peruvian people and has demanded that his followers “not fall for provocation.”

Likewise, the leftist candidate has guaranteed that his future government will be “respectful of democracy and the current Constitution,” as well as a “government with financial and economic stability.”

«There are certain tricks such as the rise in the dollar, which is going to rise a few more points tomorrow, the cost of bread, chicken, and the family basket. It’s a lie, what happens is that there is some uncertainty, that the people no longer believe them, and that is why I must tell you that I have just had conversations with the national business community where it is showing its support to the people, “he said.

Likewise, Castillo thanked those who are “vigilantes of the popular will”, thus reiterating a request made on Monday after the denunciation of his rival, the Popular Force candidate, Keiko Fujimori, of “table fraud.”

«I come here not only to express my gratitude, but also my appreciation to the men and women of this country who have stood up here and abroad, to the brothers who are outside the country who have been mobilized for democracy “He added in this regard, as reported by the Peruvian newspaper ‘El Comercio’.

On the other hand, he has expressed “on behalf of the Peruvian people” his greeting “to the personalities of different countries” who have expressed “the greeting to the Peruvian people, the greeting to our person.” “From now on the greeting and recognition to some embassies and governments of Latin America and other countries that are sending their greetings to the Peruvian people,” said the applicant.

According to the official results of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), Castillo leads the voting with 50.2 percent, while Fujimori would lose with 49.7 percent to the 97.955 percent scrutinized.