Peru still did not have its new president last night. The scrutiny of the second round of their elections remained unclear in the absence of scrutinizing schools in the rural area and the vote of residents abroad, which seems essential given the narrow margin that separated the leftist candidate, Pedro Castillo, from his conservative rival, Keiko Fujimori.

The latest data released with the electoral authorities of the Andean country suggested a victory for Castillo, with 50.15% compared to 49.84% for Fujimori. However, 6.7% of the envelopes deposited at the polls had yet to be opened. In principle, the remaining acts, as they correspond to rural and jungle areas, should favor the progressive politician. This would confirm the predictions published during the campaign.

The country anxiously awaited the outcome of Sunday’s very tight and superpolarized elections on Monday. Because the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori was not resigned and saw “mathematical options” to regain leadership in the recount thanks to the vote of the million emigrants who reside abroad and whose envelopes can take up to fifteen days to be processed. However, the fate of the Japanese-born policy, 46, seemed to be blurred by the minute, although challenges are not ruled out, which would further delay the definition.

Pedro Castillo addresses his supporters. / EFE

Castillo, a 51-year-old rural school teacher, reiterated last night that “only the people are going to save the people,” while asking his followers for restraint in his stronghold of Tacabamba, in the department of Cajamarca, more than nine hundred kilometers to the north. from Lima, where he traveled to await the final result. Fujimori was silent, although his team insisted on highlighting the message that the margin of difference was “very small, less than 60,000 votes.”

Stock market crash



Meanwhile, the Lima Stock Exchange opened with a sharp drop of 7.22%. In addition, the dollar rose to a record price of 3.94 soles in the face of uncertainty and Castillo’s advantage.

The electoral appointment has been supervised by an observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) under the command of Rubén Ramírez, former Foreign Minister of Paraguay. He supported the work of the Peruvian electoral authorities at all times.

Fujimori, married with two daughters, seems to be increasingly seeing the possibility of ending up being the first president of Peru, a goal for which she has worked for fifteen years since she assumed the task of rebuilding almost from the ashes the right-wing political movement founded by his father in 1990. Losing not only would imply his third defeat at the polls, but he would have to go to trial with the risk of ending up in jail.

Fujimori is under the scrutiny of the Prosecutor’s Office for the case of the illegal contributions of the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, a scandal that also affected four former presidents of the Andean country. He has already spent sixteen months in preventive detention for this cause.

Castillo, who came out of anonymity four years ago when leading a teachers’ strike and who, if successful, would be the first president without ties to the political, economic and cultural elites, would become “the first poor president of Peru,” as he defined the analyst Hugo Otero.

The new president will assume power on July 28 in a country that has had four presidents since 2018 and that has the highest death rate in the world due to the pandemic, with more than 185,000 deaths in a population of 33 million inhabitants. In addition, the health crisis last year forced the economy to semi-paralyze for more than 100 days, which led to a recession and a drop in GDP of 11.12% in 2020.