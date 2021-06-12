Although the vaccination program is advancing fast, Granada still has more contagion cases than a month or so ago; Gualchos-Castell is a case in point.

This municipality, which is split between inland Gualchos and its twin half, Castell de Ferro on the coast, has a contagion rate of 847.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

When you compare that figure with the provincial average of 162.4, you can see how high it is. In fact, Castell shot up almost 200 points (44 cases) in just 24 hours from 655.1 to the 847.8 figure.

The main problem, according to the Mayor, Toñi Antequera, appears to be young people gathering together, which is now permitted, and taking the virus home with them, which explains that in most cases it is whole family units being infected.

Remember, if your municipality is not included, it is because a zero percent contagion rate.

Municipality Inhabitants Last 14 Days But 100k Cured Deaths Alamedilla 569 two 351.5 80 1 Albolote 18,962 38 200.4 1,872 25 Albuñol 7,353 14 190.4 443 6 Albuñuelas 802 1 124.7 69 0 Aldeire 630 1 158.7 57 two Alfacar 5,488 10 182.2 630 10 Alhama de Granada 5,867 17 289.8 399 8 Alhendin 9,509 19 199.8 817 13 Almunecar 25,927 30 115.7 1,082 13 Sands of the King 653 7 1,072.0 35 3 Armilla 24,340 66 271.2 2,220 41 Atarfe 18,960 48 253.2 1,792 53 Asset 20,430 18 88.1 1,563 31 Beas de Guadix 329 3 911.9 22 0 Benalúa 3,310 4 120.8 332 fifteen Cajar 5,205 6 115.3 440 fifteen Calicasas 638 1 156.7 49 0 Cenes de la Vega 8,153 19 233.0 644 12 Chauchina 5,552 14 252.2 770 13 Chimneys 1,251 1 79.9 115 two Churriana de la Vega 15,689 40 255.0 1,566 35 Cijuela 3,415 3 87.8 370 8 Buds de la Vega 2,007 3 149.5 251 8 Colomera 1,302 3 230.4 239 two Courts of Baza 1,844 1 54.2 87 0 Cullar Vega 7,547 eleven 145.8 765 12 Darro 1,634 1 61.2 200 3 Deiphontes 2,600 fifteen 576.9 242 8 Dilate 2,092 10 478.0 132 two Durcal 7,111 6 84.4 653 10 Phonelas 978 1 102.2 75 1 Fornes 556 1 179.9 47 1 Cowboys font 4,384 6 136.9 655 12 Gabias (Las) 21,543 41 190.3 1,960 2. 3 Gójar 5,909 16 270.8 453 3 Granada (capital) 233,648 604 258.5 25,157 543 Guadix 18,436 9 48.8 1,897 47 Gualchos 5,190 44 847.8 260 5 Güéjar Sierra 2,857 two 70.0 227 7 Güevéjar 2,640 12 454.5 191 4 Hueneja 1,170 4 341.9 55 3 Huéscar 7,195 1 13.9 774 26 Huétor de Santillán 1,882 10 531.3 168 1 Huetor Tájar 10,399 27 259.6 1,032 25 Huetor Vega 12,035 twenty 166.2 1,224 eleven Illora 10,065 6 59.6 1,167 27 Ítrabus 991 two 201.8 25 0 Iznalloz 5,120 39 761.7 654 26 Jatar 623 1 160.5 17 0 Jerez del Marquesado 955 1 104.7 61 1 Jete 927 1 107.9 7 0 Jun 3,853 eleven 285.5 414 3 Láchar 3,513 6 170.8 429 14 Lanjarón 3,530 8 226.6 143 5 Lanteira 564 10 1,773.0 44 1 Lecrín 2,156 1 46.4 85 4 Loja 20,419 43 210.6 2,235 54 Malahá (The) 1,784 two 112.1 169 3 Maracena 22,306 62 278.0 2,128 46 Marchal 414 1 241.5 18 two Molvízar 2,772 3 108.2 85 1 Monachil 8,007 28 349.7 661 6 Montefrio 5,313 7 131.8 526 fifteen Moraleda de Zafayona 3,117 3 96.2 257 9 Motril 58,460 106 181.3 3,395 43 Nevada 1,072 6 559.7 70 7 Niguelas 1,185 3 253.2 81 two Ogíjares 14,348 fifteen 104.5 1,501 29 Orgiva 5,784 8 138.3 309 5 Padul 8,694 35 402.6 864 12 Dangers 11,492 22 191.4 1,485 48 Pinos Genil 1,490 1 67.1 119 two Bridge Pines 9,894 53 535.7 1,140 33 Polopos 1,722 8 464.6 fifty two Puebla de Don Fadrique 2,238 19 849.0 262 4 Pulianas 5,466 13 237.8 629 3 to Salt 2,621 6 228.9 278 two Salobrena 12,513 5 40.0 490 5 Santa Fe 15,222 26 170.8 1,589 55 Torre-Cardela 716 1 139.7 46 1 Torrenueva Costa 2,796 two 71.5 84 two Trevelez 736 4 543.5 49 two Valderrubio 2,066 eleven 532.4 215 two Valley (The) 907 two 220.5 54 3 Vegas del Genil 11,432 twenty 174.9 984 22 Villa of Otura 6,982 14 200.5 591 10 Villamena 934 4 428.3 94 1 Villanueva Mesía 2,021 4 197.9 198 4 Víznar 993 4 402.8 67 1 Zafarraya 2,120 two 94.3 111 0 Zagra 885 twenty-one 2,372.9 86 two Zubia (The) 19,330 51 263.8 1,904 36

