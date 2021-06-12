Although the vaccination program is advancing fast, Granada still has more contagion cases than a month or so ago; Gualchos-Castell is a case in point.
This municipality, which is split between inland Gualchos and its twin half, Castell de Ferro on the coast, has a contagion rate of 847.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.
When you compare that figure with the provincial average of 162.4, you can see how high it is. In fact, Castell shot up almost 200 points (44 cases) in just 24 hours from 655.1 to the 847.8 figure.
The main problem, according to the Mayor, Toñi Antequera, appears to be young people gathering together, which is now permitted, and taking the virus home with them, which explains that in most cases it is whole family units being infected.
Municipalities with exceptionally high rates are Arenas del Rey: 1,072, Lanteira: 1,773 & Zagra: 2,373
Remember, if your municipality is not included, it is because a zero percent contagion rate.
|Municipality
|
Inhabitants
|
Last 14 Days
|
But 100k
|
Cured
|
Deaths
|Alamedilla
|
569
|
two
|
351.5
|
80
|
1
|Albolote
|
18,962
|
38
|
200.4
|
1,872
|
25
|Albuñol
|
7,353
|
14
|
190.4
|
443
|
6
|Albuñuelas
|
802
|
1
|
124.7
|
69
|
0
|Aldeire
|
630
|
1
|
158.7
|
57
|
two
|Alfacar
|
5,488
|
10
|
182.2
|
630
|
10
|Alhama de Granada
|
5,867
|
17
|
289.8
|
399
|
8
|Alhendin
|
9,509
|
19
|
199.8
|
817
|
13
|Almunecar
|
25,927
|
30
|
115.7
|
1,082
|
13
|Sands of the King
|
653
|
7
|
1,072.0
|
35
|
3
|Armilla
|
24,340
|
66
|
271.2
|
2,220
|
41
|Atarfe
|
18,960
|
48
|
253.2
|
1,792
|
53
|Asset
|
20,430
|
18
|
88.1
|
1,563
|
31
|Beas de Guadix
|
329
|
3
|
911.9
|
22
|
0
|Benalúa
|
3,310
|
4
|
120.8
|
332
|
fifteen
|Cajar
|
5,205
|
6
|
115.3
|
440
|
fifteen
|Calicasas
|
638
|
1
|
156.7
|
49
|
0
|Cenes de la Vega
|
8,153
|
19
|
233.0
|
644
|
12
|Chauchina
|
5,552
|
14
|
252.2
|
770
|
13
|Chimneys
|
1,251
|
1
|
79.9
|
115
|
two
|Churriana de la Vega
|
15,689
|
40
|
255.0
|
1,566
|
35
|Cijuela
|
3,415
|
3
|
87.8
|
370
|
8
|Buds de la Vega
|
2,007
|
3
|
149.5
|
251
|
8
|Colomera
|
1,302
|
3
|
230.4
|
239
|
two
|Courts of Baza
|
1,844
|
1
|
54.2
|
87
|
0
|Cullar Vega
|
7,547
|
eleven
|
145.8
|
765
|
12
|Darro
|
1,634
|
1
|
61.2
|
200
|
3
|Deiphontes
|
2,600
|
fifteen
|
576.9
|
242
|
8
|Dilate
|
2,092
|
10
|
478.0
|
132
|
two
|Durcal
|
7,111
|
6
|
84.4
|
653
|
10
|Phonelas
|
978
|
1
|
102.2
|
75
|
1
|Fornes
|
556
|
1
|
179.9
|
47
|
1
|Cowboys font
|
4,384
|
6
|
136.9
|
655
|
12
|Gabias (Las)
|
21,543
|
41
|
190.3
|
1,960
|
2. 3
|Gójar
|
5,909
|
16
|
270.8
|
453
|
3
|Granada (capital)
|
233,648
|
604
|
258.5
|
25,157
|
543
|Guadix
|
18,436
|
9
|
48.8
|
1,897
|
47
|Gualchos
|
5,190
|
44
|
847.8
|
260
|
5
|Güéjar Sierra
|
2,857
|
two
|
70.0
|
227
|
7
|Güevéjar
|
2,640
|
12
|
454.5
|
191
|
4
|Hueneja
|
1,170
|
4
|
341.9
|
55
|
3
|Huéscar
|
7,195
|
1
|
13.9
|
774
|
26
|Huétor de Santillán
|
1,882
|
10
|
531.3
|
168
|
1
|Huetor Tájar
|
10,399
|
27
|
259.6
|
1,032
|
25
|Huetor Vega
|
12,035
|
twenty
|
166.2
|
1,224
|
eleven
|Illora
|
10,065
|
6
|
59.6
|
1,167
|
27
|Ítrabus
|
991
|
two
|
201.8
|
25
|
0
|Iznalloz
|
5,120
|
39
|
761.7
|
654
|
26
|Jatar
|
623
|
1
|
160.5
|
17
|
0
|Jerez del Marquesado
|
955
|
1
|
104.7
|
61
|
1
|Jete
|
927
|
1
|
107.9
|
7
|
0
|Jun
|
3,853
|
eleven
|
285.5
|
414
|
3
|Láchar
|
3,513
|
6
|
170.8
|
429
|
14
|Lanjarón
|
3,530
|
8
|
226.6
|
143
|
5
|Lanteira
|
564
|
10
|
1,773.0
|
44
|
1
|Lecrín
|
2,156
|
1
|
46.4
|
85
|
4
|Loja
|
20,419
|
43
|
210.6
|
2,235
|
54
|Malahá (The)
|
1,784
|
two
|
112.1
|
169
|
3
|Maracena
|
22,306
|
62
|
278.0
|
2,128
|
46
|Marchal
|
414
|
1
|
241.5
|
18
|
two
|Molvízar
|
2,772
|
3
|
108.2
|
85
|
1
|Monachil
|
8,007
|
28
|
349.7
|
661
|
6
|Montefrio
|
5,313
|
7
|
131.8
|
526
|
fifteen
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|
3,117
|
3
|
96.2
|
257
|
9
|Motril
|
58,460
|
106
|
181.3
|
3,395
|
43
|Nevada
|
1,072
|
6
|
559.7
|
70
|
7
|Niguelas
|
1,185
|
3
|
253.2
|
81
|
two
|Ogíjares
|
14,348
|
fifteen
|
104.5
|
1,501
|
29
|Orgiva
|
5,784
|
8
|
138.3
|
309
|
5
|Padul
|
8,694
|
35
|
402.6
|
864
|
12
|Dangers
|
11,492
|
22
|
191.4
|
1,485
|
48
|Pinos Genil
|
1,490
|
1
|
67.1
|
119
|
two
|Bridge Pines
|
9,894
|
53
|
535.7
|
1,140
|
33
|Polopos
|
1,722
|
8
|
464.6
|
fifty
|
two
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|
2,238
|
19
|
849.0
|
262
|
4
|Pulianas
|
5,466
|
13
|
237.8
|
629
|
3
|to Salt
|
2,621
|
6
|
228.9
|
278
|
two
|Salobrena
|
12,513
|
5
|
40.0
|
490
|
5
|Santa Fe
|
15,222
|
26
|
170.8
|
1,589
|
55
|Torre-Cardela
|
716
|
1
|
139.7
|
46
|
1
|Torrenueva Costa
|
2,796
|
two
|
71.5
|
84
|
two
|Trevelez
|
736
|
4
|
543.5
|
49
|
two
|Valderrubio
|
2,066
|
eleven
|
532.4
|
215
|
two
|Valley (The)
|
907
|
two
|
220.5
|
54
|
3
|Vegas del Genil
|
11,432
|
twenty
|
174.9
|
984
|
22
|Villa of Otura
|
6,982
|
14
|
200.5
|
591
|
10
|Villamena
|
934
|
4
|
428.3
|
94
|
1
|Villanueva Mesía
|
2,021
|
4
|
197.9
|
198
|
4
|Víznar
|
993
|
4
|
402.8
|
67
|
1
|Zafarraya
|
2,120
|
two
|
94.3
|
111
|
0
|Zagra
|
885
|
twenty-one
|
2,372.9
|
86
|
two
|Zubia (The)
|
19,330
|
51
|
263.8
|
1,904
|
36
(News: Granada, Andalucia)
.
Leave a Reply