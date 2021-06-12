The Eurocup has started with scares on the pitch. Eriksen’s in Denmark-Finland is joined by the tremendous blow between Castagne and Kuzyayev in the 24th minute of Belgium-Russia. Both players had to be treated after the tremendous impact and were substituted. The Belgian by Meunier and the Russian for Cheryshev. Kuzyayev received a bulky bandage and Castagne retired with a blow to the cheekbone and an ice pack. The referee of the meeting, Mateu lahoz, decided to stop the game so that both players were taken care of. Minutes later the substitutions took place.

Minutes before, at 10 ‘Lukaku’s goal arrived. In order to Iturralde González, arbitration analyst of ACE and of the SER string, the Belgian’s goal came offside: “The first goal comes on a play by and for referee school. The ball reaches Lukaku from a bad clearance or from a rebound. The rule clearly speaks of playing deliberately, and for For me, what the defender does is an instinctive gesture at no time a deliberate clearance gesture. That is why in my opinion it is offside, but it is still highly debatable. “