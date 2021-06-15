Without a doubt, public transport took a hammering in this pandemic, specially during the total lock down, which is why 7m euros has been allotted towns in Granada.

The 7,000,000 euros will be shared out among Almuñécar, Baza and Motril, as well as the provincial capital itself, to compensate for the losses incurred by municipal, bus services.

“Throughout last year there was a considerable reduction in demand for public transport but despite this, these local entities maintained their services running,” said the socialist Sentator, Javier Aragón.

Consequently, the Secretary of State for Finance will give instructions to the relevant town halls to supply information on their public-transport entities so that the funds can be calculated and paid over.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)