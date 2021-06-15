In the days following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix it emerged that the covers Pirelli mounted on the single-seaters of Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) they did not show manufacturing defects or structural failures. The hypothesis ofalteration of pressure values compared to the prescriptions of the Italian tire dealer, going so far as to speak of a real ‘case’ and of artfully deflated tires to obtain advantages in terms of grip and traction. The Federation investigated the criteria by which sensor data is collected and turned over to FIA technicians, arriving at the immediate decision to specify two points of the regulation, the 12.7.1 and the 12.7.2. The first says that “tires can only be inflated with air and nitrogen “, while the second highlights that “any process aimed at reducing the amount of moisture in the tire and / or its inflation gas is prohibited“.

Case tire pressure: 2 FIA directives are on the way

The Corriere dello Sport, in its current edition, however, he wanted to bring to light a paradoxical contradiction: “The problem arises from the fact that control sensors are now supplied and developed by individual teams. In short: each team controls itself. It is clear that this is a joke and in fact from 2022 these sensors will be unique for everyone and will be distributed by the FIA ​​itself“. In fact, in recent days it has emerged that from next year a valve managed by the Federation will be introduced, capable of monitoring tire pressure in real time.