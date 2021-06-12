The national president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, promised this Saturday in Cartagena to put the name of the Murcian inventor and engineer Juan de la Cierva at the international airport of the Region of Murcia “When he is President of the Government”. At a summit of popular mayors of large cities, held after Noelia Arroyo took office as Cartagena’s new councilor for the next two years, the leadership of the main opposition party staged an alliance for an “unstoppable change of cycle,” according to the leader of the PP in the Region and president of the Community, Fernando López Miras.

In a ceremony held at the Faculty of Business Sciences of the UPCT, Casado abounded in claims of his party for the Region of Murcia, as a greater workload for the Navantia shipyards in Cartagena and new hydraulic infrastructures to improve the management and reuse of water. In addition, it will ask for a plan of ‘zero discharge’ to the Mar Menor that makes tourism and agribusiness compatible, as well as the early arrival of the AVE and that the Mediterranean Corridor “passes through here”, in reference to Cartagena.

The opposition leader accused the Government of Pedro Sánchez of “reaching the ridiculous” in its decisions, with attempts at social indoctrination and “social engineering” and a “hypocritical” behavior by limiting certain freedoms to Spaniards “as long as you are a minister yes, you can take a flight for a journey of less than two hours, or even take an Airbus to go to Valladolid instead of going in 50 minutes by AVE ».

Faced with this, Casado defended the policies that popular mayors apply in large cities to transform “governments of freedom into governments of equal opportunities” and that are the basis of what he will have to do if he is elected Prime Minister. “This example of management is what we are going to have to do very soon.”