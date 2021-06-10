Cairo (DPA)

Al-Ahly Club of Egypt announced that the International Sports Court (CAS) obliged the Tunisian and Ivorian club Etoile du Sahel and Ivorian Soleimani Coulibaly, the former red team player, to pay one million and 400 thousand dollars to Al-Ahly club, in addition to annual fines of 15%, starting from October 2019 with the obligation of the Tunisian coastal star. Pay litigation fees.

Al-Ahly stated on its official website today, Thursday, that CAS supported the decision issued by the International Football Association (FIFA) to obligate Etoile du Sahel and the player of the same amount referred to.

Coulibaly had suddenly left Egypt, despite the continuation of his contract with Al-Ahly earlier.

Al-Ahly added that he had taken all legal measures to preserve his rights, and Kass had upheld the ruling issued by the International Federation in his favour.