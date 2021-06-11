William Carvalho played like headline in the last meeting preparation of the Portuguese team at the gates of the Eurocup and the questions are still present around their future. His leading role in this continental event that starts today should be one of the starting points to clarify his future: the Betis does not consider it a key piece in his project after his gray campaign, but he also does not want to sell the footballer for a price much lower than the 20 million of euros that it cost him three seasons ago. The player, meanwhile, maintains his idea of ​​succeeding in Heliopolis despite looking askance at the succulent offers to return to play in the league of his country.

Their minutes with Portugal They may be decisive for some suitor to venture through the middle center. The Benfica, that he could invest in Carvalho if he definitively closes some exit movements in his midfield. But your intention to economic level remains very far from Betis, which intends to make some profit from its sale, despite the fact that seems utopian what can i find capital gain on your exit. Manuel Pellegrini made it clear to the club: he does not want Carvalho to be sold at a much lower price than he had when he arrived at Betis. The Chilean trusts in which the midfield player can run a Improved version in the green and white set.

From the Betis looks carefully what Carvalho may do in this Euro. Its ownership does not seem guaranteed, although it would boost the possibility of a desirable sale from a green and white point of view. To wait for more moves, there is caution around that its future can be resolved again in the last days of the market. There will be suitors, but the Eurocopa effect can be decisive in its hypothetical transfer.