Cars | Several carmakers are suspected of emissions scams: Peugeot is threatened with prosecution in France

French automaker Peugeot is threatened with charges of suspected emissions fraud in France, Peugeot’s parent company Stellantis said on Wednesday. The suspicions relate to diesel vehicles sold in France between 2009 and 2015.

Representatives of two other Stellantis subsidiaries, Citroën and FCA Italy, have also been summoned to court as part of the same investigation.

“The companies firmly believe that their emission control systems met all the requirements at the time and continue to do so,” Stellantis said.

Previously this week, both German carmaker Volkswagen and French Renault said they have been charged with suspected emissions scams in France.

The scandal began in 2015 when Volkswagen admitted to installing scam software on 11 million diesel cars to mislead in emissions measurements.