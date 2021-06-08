After a lazy month of May, with new restrictions that forced dealers to keep their stores closed for 9 days, the main automakers renewed their proposals to encourage the sale of cars 0 km in June.

Brands hope to return to recover the volume of the first quarter, after the low results in April and May. Last month, for example, 22,193 patents, a drop of 31.7% compared to April, when 32,476 had been registered.

The difference was even small when compared to the same month last year. The rise was just 4.6%, taking into account that in May 2020 (21,221), 0 km sales were just beginning to pick up pace after the initial closures due to the pandemic.

The brands are trying to pick up the sales volumes of April and May in June.

Ricardo Salomé, president of the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (ACARA) predicted that “in June there will be significant growth, not only because it has 21 business days, but because there are many operations completed in May that are just being registered. “.

Beyond this and the promotions that are offered, there are several brands that have months of delay for the delivery of the 0 km, due to the delay of the factories.

Discounts and promotions

Chevrolet. The brand with the golden bow offers discounts from $ 22,000 to $ 85,000 for its most economical vehicles (Joy, Joy Plus, Onix Y Onix Plus) and up to $ 180,000 for various crew cab versions of the S10 pickup range.



Chevrolet Cruze. Up to $ 450,000 in 24 months at a 0% rate for 4 and 5-door bodies.

On the other hand, it has different financing plans for various models: Onyx Y Onix Plus (up to $ 300,000 in 24 months at 0% rate), Cruze hatchback and sedan (up to $ 450,000 in 24 months at a 0% rate), and S10 (until $ 1,300,000 in 24 months with a fixed annual nominal rate of 25.9%).

Citroën. Improved the offers of previous months. For the entire range, there are financings of up to $ 1,100,000 with rates starting at 19.9% ​​(last month it was 25.9%) and terms of up to 48 months (except Berlingo VU, Jumper, Jumpy, C4 Cactus Shine, C4 Lounge Shine Y C5 Aircross).

In the case of C4 Lounge, the brand finances up to $ 1,300,000 with rates from 16.5% and terms of up to 48 months (except C4 Lounge Shine).



Citroën C4 Cactus. The best-selling of the French brand.

For him C4 Cactus, the financing is $ 1,100,000 with rates starting at 9.9% and terms of up to 36 months, while for the C3 Aircross (soon to be replaced by the new generation C3) until $ 900,000 with rates starting at 9.9% and terms of up to 36 months.

Among the utilities, the French brand finances up to $ 650,000 of Berlingo VU with a rate of 15.9% within a period of 12 months or up to 70% of the value of the vehicle with rates starting at 19.9% ​​and terms of up to 48 months.

Citroën allows financing up to 50% of the value of the Jumpy and 60% of the Jumper to be paid in 48 months with rates starting at 23.9%.



Fiat Cronos. The number one selling model in Argentina.

Fiat. Holds for him Chronos, the best-selling model in the country and produced in Córdoba, financing up to $ 1,400,000 to be paid in 72 months at a fixed rate, and paying the first installment only 90 days after the credit is approved.

This promotion is applicable for the version Cronos Precision 1.8 AT6, whose suggested list price is $ 2,274,800. To access this plan, the client must set the advance of $ 874,800.

Ford. Offers different financing plans for the new SUV Territory, the pickup Ranger and the utility family Transit.

In the case of Ranger, you can opt for a financing of $ 1,000,000 to be paid in 60 months at a fixed installment; or $ 1,930,800 to be paid in 24 months at a rate of 14.91%.



Ford Territory. Financing of up to $ 1,300,000 for the new midsize SUV arriving from China.

For him Territory, the SUV that arrives from China, financing of up to $ 1,300,000 in 24 months, at a nominal annual rate of 24.9%.

While for the Transit (in Van, Minibus and Chassis versions) a financing from the 60% of the vehicle’s cash value in 12 months at a 0% rate.

Nissan. The Japanese brand offers the highest financing, in some cases up to $ 2,000,000.

For him V-Drive (the older generation of its compact sedan) there is financing from $ 250,000 Y $ 400,000 in 12 months at a 0% rate, of $ 550,000 in 18 months at rates of 19.9%; and of $ 600,000 in 24 months with an interest of 34.9% respectively.

For its part, the new Versa can be financed in $ 250,000 Y $ 600,000 (it depends on the versions) in 12 months at a rate of 0%; Y $ 700,000 Y $ 750,000 in 18 and 24 installments at rates of 19.9% ​​and 34.9% respectively.



Nissan Kicks. Renovated compact SUV offered with 0% rate plans

For him Sentra can be financed $ 600,000 in 12 months at a 0% rate, or $ 700,000 in 18 months at a rate of 19.9%, while for the new Kicks, $ 600,000 in 12 months at a 0% rate and $ 700,000 in 18 months at a rate of 19.9%.

The pickup Frontier, manufactured in Santa Isabel, province of Córdoba, has financing ranging from $ 400,000 to $ 2,000,000, depending on the version. The payment plans are 12, 18, 24 and 36 months at different interest rates.

Peugeot. It has financing from up to $ 1,500,000 for models 208, 2008, 308, 408 Y Partner VP, with rates starting at 14.9% and terms of up to 48 months.

In addition, the 208 can be financed up to $ 850,000 with rates starting at 9.9% and terms of up to 36 months.



Peugeot Partner. The French brand offers different proposals for its utility vehicles.

In the case of commercial vehicles, you can finance up to 50% of the value of a Expert and up to 60% of a Boxer, with rates starting at 23.9% and terms of up to 48 months.

In the case of Partner Van, Peugeot finances $ 650,000 with a rate of 15.9% within 12 months and up to 70% of the value of the vehicle, with rates starting at 19.9% ​​and terms of up to 48 months.

Renault. As a novelty, for Kangoo increases the maximum amount to finance, reaching up to 50% of the value of the vehicle in 18 months of term and with a rate of 9.9%.

In addition, like May, it offers a loan of up to 3 years with fixed installments starting at $ 20,999 and a maximum financing amount of $ 700,000 for models Sandero, Stepway Y Logan.



Financing up to $ 800,000 in Alaskan.

He too Logan It has a financing offer of up to 40% of the value of the vehicle in 18 months with a rate of 0%.

While for the medium pickup Alaskan offers special financing of up to $ 800,000 in 12 months, at a rate of 0%.

Regarding savings plans, for Alaskan the Insured Delivery Plan is offered from installment 6, integrating 15% of its value. This applies to its 120 installment plan with financing of 100% of the value of the vehicle, without the need to pay an extraordinary installment at the time of award.

Volkswagen. Financing of $ 380,000 for models Goal Y pole, to be paid in 18 months with a rate of 0%; $ 700,000 for him Virtus Y T-Cross (24 months and rates of 24%); and of $ 900,000 for the pickup Amarok, in 12 months at a rate of 0%.