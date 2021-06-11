In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we will see this monumental work of 600 square meters that held the record for the largest painting in the world for half a century and can be visited in Paris. In addition, the film billboard in France presents two Latin American films, the Colombian ‘El Olimpido que serremos’ and ‘Juliana’, a Peruvian classic. And in our musical chronicle we will go to the paradise of the singer José, who claims his double Franco-Portuguese culture.

A monumental French work tells the incredible history of electricity, from antiquity to the early 20th century, but through a painting. It is called the ‘Fée électricité’ (‘electricity fairy’) painted by the French Raoul Dufy for the 1937 World’s Fair in Paris.

A monumental composition, where Dufy associated nature and technology, from the ray of Zeus to the power plants created by man.

“The ruling Popular Front wanted to show a modern France. Dufy represented the technological advances linked to electricity: the Bourget airport, which has just opened, the illuminated signs in the cities, which were a French specialty,” explained Sophie Krebs, of the Museum of Modern Art in Paris.

Raoul Dufy integrated into his composition the portraits of 110 wise men who contributed to the development of electricity, as well as those who work to make it possible.

“They are represented from Archimedes to Ampere, through Faraday or Edison, and a woman, Marie Curie. Dufy also painted a little blue character, representing the workers who run the power plants. It was a very important message that Dufy transmitted in his work, “Krebs added.

The red carpet returns to Cannes

2021 will be the year of revenge for the Cannes Film Festival, which had to cancel its edition last year due to the health crisis. This time, 23 films will compete for the Palme d’Or, the highest award of this contest on the French Riviera. Among the candidates, a film filmed in Colombia, ‘Memoria’, directed by the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul and starring the star Tilda Swinton.

Carrusel de las Artes will be in Cannes for this festival that will take place exceptionally from July 6 to 17.

Two Latin American films in French theaters

The long-awaited Colombian film ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’, based on the novel of the same name by Héctor Abad Faciolince, hits French theaters.

This moving family story takes place in Medellín, between 1960 and the late 80s. The writer tells the story of his father, Héctor Abad Gómez, a doctor committed to public health in Colombia. Despite the threats, Abad Gómez denounces corruption and hunger, in a country with huge social gaps.

The film directed by the Spanish Fernando Trueba and starring Javier Cámara, was in the selection of Cannes 2020.





French cinemas also screen ‘Juliana’, a 1989 Peruvian film by Alejandro Legaspi and Fernando Espinoza. ‘Juliana’ is the portrait of an abused childhood through this girl who decides to change her identity and become a new family with other young people on the street.





Among the French films we highlight a thriller ‘Vaurien’ by Peter Dourountzis, a film that explores the labyrinths of a wicked man. After serving his sentence, Djé returns to social life, ready to use his charm to make his way. And take advantage of any occasion to work, seduce and kill.





José, an artist with a double Franco-Portuguese culture

In the 2nd arrondissement of Paris we met José, an artist with a long history in the French music scene. Leader of the rock band Stuck in the sound, now he ventures solo with a first album sung in French and Portuguese.

José explained how important the Portuguese language is in his music and told us about ‘Dada’, a song dedicated to his grandmother.