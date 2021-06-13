The prognosis on the state of health of Carlos Reutemann is still reserved two weeks after his hospitalization in Santa Fe. In this context, the doctors reported this Saturday that the national senator “began motor rehabilitation therapy“while he is still housed in the intensive care unit of a sanatorium in the provincial capital.

The last part of the specialists in charge of the “Lole” case indicates that he remained “clinically stable“After detecting some encouraging signs in the previous days. Among them is the favorable evolution of an infectious picture and that of some parameters with which they monitor their condition after having suffered a hemorrhage in the digestive system.

The legislator of 79 years She had received transfusions the previous week and her family went out to publicly request the collaboration of blood donors at the Santa Fe Sanatorium. Since then, no new complications have been reported regarding her pathologies and currently continues receiving nutritional support as part of the treatment.

From the private health center they specified that the former governor has no fever, one of the symptoms she had experienced when her condition worsened in the first week in intensive care. Also, this Saturday their hemodynamic parameters were “within normal ranges“.

The day before the last public communication from the sanatorium authorities, Mariana Reutemann published a new message on social networks to join the samples of support and solidarity under the slogan “Strength, Lole”. Through her Twitter account, the youngest daughter of the national senator shared an old photo playing with her father when she was a child and added: “Strength, lion.”

Before being hospitalized in the city of Santa Fe, the former runner had spent a week in home hospitalization. On Friday, May 21, he had returned home after being treated at the Sanatorio Parque de Rosario, where he was subjected to a surgical intervention following intestinal bleeding.

On Sunday 30, new problems appeared with a picture of anemia and dehydration, for which they had to take him back to a general ward and two days later he went to intensive care.

According to the doctors, Reutemann’s evolution was conditioned by pre-existing pathologies. Among them they mentioned that he suffers from “chronic liver disease and long-standing portal hypertension.” It should be remembered that in 2017 he had undergone surgery in the United States for liver cancer.

Rosary beads. Correspondent.