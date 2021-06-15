A little over two weeks after being admitted, the former governor of Santa Fe, Carlos Reutemann, left intensive care and was transferred to a General Care room.

The medical report indicates that Reutemann “is found clinically stable“;” He remains afebrile “and” responds favorably to the instituted treatments. “

That is why in the last hours went to a private room of the General Care Unit, with special care attention.

Reutemann medical report of June 15.

This was reported in a statement from the Sanatorio Santa Fe, signed by Dr. Sebastián del Pazo, coordinator of the clinical department, where it was clarified that the “forecast remains reserved”.

In recent days the panorama of the former Formula 1 driver it wasn’t encouraging. This Sunday, from the sanatorium, they reported that his health had experienced “a setback.”

“After a few days of being clinically stable, resubmitted a subfebrile record. The corresponding diagnostic studies are carried out. It continues with a reserved forecast “, they had detailed then.

After this setback, his condition improved and on Monday it was reported that he “responds favorably to the instituted therapeutics,” although no further details were provided.

The 79-year-old former governor of Santa Fe had received transfusions the previous week and his family came out to publicly request the blood donor collaboration.

It was also reported Saturday that Lole was receiving nutritional support as part of treatment and the news had been more auspicious. “Motor rehabilitation therapy started“, they detailed in the medical part of that day.

Fever had been one of the symptoms she had experienced when her condition worsened in the first week in intensive care.

Mariana Reutemann on Sunday published a message on social networks to join the demonstrations of support and solidarity under the slogan “Strength, Lole“.

“For many more complicity moments like that, dad,” wrote the senator’s youngest daughter.

Before being hospitalized in the city of Santa Fe, the former runner had passed one week in home hospitalization.

On Friday, May 21, he had returned home after being treated at the Sanatorio Parque de Rosario, where he underwent a surgical intervention as a result of a intestinal bleeding.

On Sunday 30, new problems appeared with a picture of anemia and dehydration, so they had to take him back to a general room and two days later he went to intensive care.

According to the doctors, Reutemann’s evolution was conditioned by pre-existing pathologies. Among them they mentioned that he suffers from “hlong-standing chronic disease and portal hypertension“In 2017 it had been operated on in the United States for a Liver cancer.