Carlos Álvarez is mortified due to the release of the thieves who entered his home to steal welfare assets, which were to be donated to patients who fight against COVID-19.

“I want to thank and pay tribute to the Justice of my country, which has released the criminals who committed the aggravated theft of medical and assistance material, a few weeks ago in our warehouse, despite the fact that there is evidence, videos and that they They themselves declared that they were involved in the crime ”, was the sarcastic comment that the comedian made on Instagram.

The television scriptwriter questioned the authorities who released the assailants and continued to unleash his annoyance against the country’s justice system. “These two subjects have been released so that they can continue working in what they do best. These criminals are once again on the loose in the streets, it is a shame to see how justice is handled in Peru ”, he added.

However, Carlos Álvarez thanked the PNP agents for capturing the criminals, but hopes that the situation will improve and that there will be punishment for the culprits.

“I ask the Public Ministry and the Judiciary: Will these people seek revenge on me for reporting them? What I do? Do I hope they rob me again? I hope they kill me? What does the Justice of my country recommend to me? ”, He concluded.

Carlos Álvarez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.