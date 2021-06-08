Ancelotti go into Valdebebas, raises his eyebrow and finds himself sitting five years later at Marcelo, Isco, Bale … The walls of the changing room echo the voice of Bill shankly in your student JB Toshack: “At the end of the week I play with the same 11 bastards.” In a corner David Alaba he is presented to everyone with a text in Spanish that his friend has written for him Xabi Alonso, which ensured in Munich not having seen anyone shoot fouls like the Austrian. This is how the summer before the new normal is presented in the Real Madrid. A collection of veterans and novices insufficient to give a show worthy of the shield. For not having, there is no stadium. Madrid fans have long been a gang of retirees giving F5 to see how the works of the Bernabeu.

Gone are the years of Florentino Pérez playing at Nine Queens with club presidents. Do you like guys? No. Would you sleep with a man? No. And for $ 10,000? No. For 20,000? No… for 500,000? “Putos are not lacking, what is lacking are financiers,” concluded the badass character played by Ricardo Darín. The race for inflation in the football transfer and salary market has exploded in the face of Real Madrid managers. There is a tantrum because Qatar pay disproportions to Mbappe, because Bouquets They tempt you with petrodollars that prevent you from renewing down or because there is no bank that supports investments like those of 20 years ago, but the first that offered indecent amounts for Figo, Zidane, Ronaldo, Bale… We already know who it was.

Ancelotti watches MarceloAncelotti watches Marcelo, during 2014-15.

JESUS ​​AGUILERA (DAILY AS)



I’m sorry, dear Madridistas, but we don’t even know if we can take off our mask to eat pipes or whistle at Bale. Nor where are we going to see the exciting return of Ceballos and Brahim. In the Metropolitan? We can only Haaland for about 200 million selling to Varane, Odegaard and some other asset and saving the salary of Ramos or Bale. From Zidanes y Pavones to Haalanes and Víctor Chust.