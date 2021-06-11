The coronavirus pandemic caused many activities to be restricted, especially those that had a large influx of public. For example, the arts sector has had to reinvent itself. This was the case of the cumbia orchestras that had to resort to virtual concerts in order to continue.

However, the group Caribeños de Guadalupe went a little further and he performed a public concert, but on board a mobile stage. The popular group toured the streets of Amarillis earlier this week on the occasion of its 39th anniversary in the Huánuco region.

The musical caravan also had the presence of Agua Bella and Christian Domínguez, who were able to once again feel the warmth of the people in these special circumstances. “This time has been very hard for music, but happily little by little we are resuming our work and, with all the health protocols that the authority requires, we dream of returning to concerts soon,” said Luis Guanilo.

On the other hand, Walter León, manager of the group, said that to feel the support of the public again was pleasant. “It has been very exciting to meet the audience again, to feel their applause is priceless. With a mobile stage, set up on the platform of a truck, we were able to bring a little joy and fun to all Huanuqueños, who, from their homes, balconies and windows, showed us affection, “he said.

This peculiar way of making musical presentations was carried out for the first time by the Puerto Rican Bud Bunny. The reggaeton artist surprised all his fans by touring the streets of New York aboard a mobile stage with the best of his repertoire.

