A man wanted to cross the Rhine in southern Hesse. When a witness who was supposed to be watching him no longer saw him, he called the rescue workers. Such daring actions occur again and again.

M.ith a dangerous action, a swimmer in Gernsheim (Groß-Gerau district) in southern Hesse triggered a large-scale deployment of police and rescue workers on Thursday evening. The man had told a witness that he wanted to swim across the Rhine to the opposite bank, the police said. When the witness could no longer see the man after a few minutes, he alerted the rescue workers.

The fire brigade, water police, DLRG and a police helicopter were looking for the man, shipping was temporarily suspended. Ultimately, the swimmer was found unharmed on the other bank and was released after having been given “urgent instruction about the dangers in waters”.

In the Rhine there are repeated daring actions and swimming accidents. Only on Wednesday an incident occurred down the Rhine: According to the police, between the Rhine ferry Orsoy and the Orsoyer Hafen a 29 year old man from Rheinberg for swimming in the Rhine went. After a few meters he called for help and tried to swim to the bank to save himself. The 29-year-old drowned in the water and was no longer seen by the witnesses.