Incentives for electric cars e hybrid in Lombardy are provided for by the new resolution of Lombardy region for the purchase of new cars. For bonuses in favor of residing in Lombardy have been allocated 30 million of non-repayable euros, of these 12 million I am available to those who have already applied for a March 2021 is 18 million for this new tranche. Bonuses only with scrapping go from 1,000 to 4,000 euros depending on the emission bands. Who decides to buy aelectric car pure or one ad hydrogen it is not bound by the scrapping.

The incentives start on Thursday June 17 and do not apply to i motor vehicles. Compared to the first call of March 2021 i contributions are halved. Citizens who have applied for March 2021 on the first call and were unable to benefit from the contribution due to exhaustion of resources, they can re-apply, from 17 to 28 June 2021.

New car incentive discount

The discounts provided by the resolution of the Lombardy Region apply for all new cars (category M1) with low environmental impact, newly registered or already registered after 1 January 2020. Endodermic vehicles also benefit from the bonuses petrol and diesel of the new generation.

The incentives are paid taking into account the emission values ​​of the pollutants Pm10, Nox (nitric oxide) e Co2 (carbon dioxide).

Electric and hybrid car incentives in Lombardy

The incentives in Lombardy consist of a non-repayable grant for the purchase with cancellation (cancellation from the Public Automobile Register) of the previous vehicle – of newly registered cars or already enrolled after 1 January 2020, registered in the name of a vehicle manufacturer or a seller / dealer (category M1), based on the emission values ​​of the pollutants Pm10, Nox (nitric oxide) e Co2 (carbon dioxide). The radiation obligation does not apply in the case of the purchase of pure electric vehicles (or hydrogen), against a reduction in the maximum contribution envisaged.

In particular, here are the incentives for car classes:

4,000 euros for zero-emission cars (pure electric or hydrogen); 2,000 euros (without radiation);

for zero-emission cars (pure electric or hydrogen); 2,000 euros (without radiation); 2,500 euros for cars with CO2 emissions ≤60 g / km and NOx ≤ 85.8 mg / km (euro 6D petrol, methane, LPG or hybrid);

for cars with CO2 emissions ≤60 g / km and NOx ≤ 85.8 mg / km (euro 6D petrol, methane, LPG or hybrid); 2,000 euros for cars with CO2 ≤60 g / km and with NOx ≤ 126 mg / km (euro 6D-Temp petrol, methane, LPG or hybrid or euro 6D diesel);

for cars with CO2 ≤60 g / km and with NOx ≤ 126 mg / km (euro 6D-Temp petrol, methane, LPG or hybrid or euro 6D diesel); 2,000 euros for cars with emissions 60 1,500 euros with emissions 60 1,500 euros with emissions 110 1,000 euros with emissions 110

for cars with emissions 60

The announcement provides that in addition to the regional incentive it goes deducted from the invoice from the seller / dealer too discount of at least 12% on the basic purchase price (price list, basic model), net of any optional fittings, or at least 2,000 euros in the case of zero-emission cars. In addition, the seller / dealer must provide for the radiation for demolition of cars for transporting people of category M1 (petrol up to euro 2 included and / or diesel up to euro 5 included) or radiation for export abroad (only for diesel euro 5).

How do you access the incentive in Lombardy?

Applications to access incentives in Lombardy include two distinct dates. From 17 to 28 June 2021 one is expected initial window reserved for individuals who have already submitted an application in March 2021. After the closing of the reserved window, starting from 30 June 2021 the call is open to all. Here’s how to do it:

Line A: reserved for individuals who have already submitted an application in March 2021 on the call approved by decree no. 2384/2021, have not been able to reserve the resources for their exhaustion and have already completed the purchase of the vehicle. In this case, the application for access to the grant must be made from 17 to 28 June 2021 directly by the applicant on the telematic platform for Calls (call code for citizens RLT12021019782). The financial envelope for line A is € 12,000,000 .

reserved for individuals who have already submitted an application in March 2021 on the call approved by decree no. 2384/2021, have not been able to reserve the resources for their exhaustion and have already completed the purchase of the vehicle. In this case, the application for access to the grant must be made directly by the applicant on the telematic platform for Calls (call code for citizens RLT12021019782). The financial envelope for line A is . Line B: questions handled directly by the seller / dealer on the telematic platform Online calls.

The grant is assigned with “counter” evaluation procedure, that is, according to the chronological order of electronic booking of the contribution by the seller / concessionaire following the submission of the application by the applicant. The door remains open until the financial envelope is exhausted. The financial envelope for line B is € 18,000,000.

DOCUMENTS electric and hybrid car incentives in Lombardy

When applying for car incentives in Lombardy, the person in charge of completing the application in the name and on behalf of the applicant legal entity must:

register on the Bandi online platform, only via CNS, CIE or SPID;

provide, on the aforementioned platform, to the profiling phase of the requesting legal entity (dealer / concessionaire) which consists of:

fill in the personal information of the legal entity; attach the valid identity document of the legal representative and chamber of commerce registration.

Mazda MX-30 electric in Piazza del Duomo in Milan

Tax exemption for the purchase of low-emission cars and demolition fees

In Lombardy a contribution of 90 euros for those who demolish polluting vehicles Euro 0 petrol or diesel, Euro 1 petrol or diesel, Euro 2 diesel, Euro 3 diesel. Theexemption from paying the car tax for 3 years, if you buy (even on lease) a new factory or used car belonging to the category M1 (intended for the transport of people, having no more than eight seats, in addition to that of the driver), with an engine capacity of less than 2,000 cc, belonging to the emission class Euro 5 or Euro 6 with power supply bifuel (LPG petrol or petrol / methane), hybrid (petrol / electric, LPG / electric or methane / electric) oa petrol.

To obtain the contribution of 90 euros for the demolition you need to access the‘Tax Personal Area with the SPID identity, the PIN of the Health Card or the OTP code. If the scrapped vehicle and the purchased vehicle belong to the same person, thethree-year exemption it is recognized automatically and there is no need to send any request.

The exemption of the car tax in Lombarida also concerns the electric vehicles and vehicles powered exclusively by gas, i vehicles over thirty years old if not used for professional use, for which you pay only the road tax (€ 30 for cars and € 20 for motorcycles), i vehicles of historical interest registered in the Automotoclub Italian Historical, Historical Lancia, Italian FIAT, Italian Alfa Romeo, Italian Motorcycle Federation registers.

Road tax is reduced by 75% for taxis, del 50% for 5 years for those who buy hybrid vehicles, also with external petrol / electric, LPG / electric, natural gas / electric recharging; 50% for cars used in rent with driver for people transport.

