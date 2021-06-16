The explosion of a car bomb at a military base in the city of Cúcuta, Colombia, injured at least 36 people this Tuesday (June 15, 2021), declared the country’s defense minister, Diego Molano, blaming leftist rebels for the attack.

According to the agency Reuters, the explosion was recorded at a base used by the 30th Army Brigade near the border with Venezuela.

“We reject and repudiate this vile and terrorist act aimed at attacking Colombian soldiers”, said the Minister of Defense. “Thirty-six people were injured, 3 of them with some degree of seriousness,” he said.

One of the wounded had surgery, Molano said, and 29 are hospitalized.

Colombian President Iván Duque condemned the attack on the 30th Army Brigade. “I instructed Defense Minister Diego Molano to go to the city and carry out investigations to clarify this regrettable situation”, said through the Twitter.

Duque also announced that he is offering a reward of $500 million in exchange for information from those responsible for the attack and that he has created a special group of criminalists to pursue the perpetrators. “of this insane act”.

“Colombia rejects terrorism, which is our country’s enemy. We will redouble our offensive against these heinous acts and those who resort to crime will face the force of the State and justice. To our heroes, police and soldiers, all support”, declared the Colombian president.

