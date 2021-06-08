After the end of the Second World War, the idea that the marriage of capitalism with democracy augured an era of economic prosperity and political stability for an indefinite period of time became established in the West.

This expectation was largely confirmed by the facts. Keynesian economic policies and the Welfare State ensured advances in economic growth and improvements in income distribution at the same time that liberal democracy was consolidated; totalitarianism became a nightmare happily overcome even in the countries that had made up the Axis such as Germany, Italy and Japan. The fall of the Berlin Wall seemed to further confirm these predictions.

However, this golden age began to suffer convulsions in the 1970s. The Arab-Israeli war, the subsequent blockade of the West by the OPEC member countries, the Iranian revolution and the consequent 10-fold increase in oil prices installed an unprecedented phenomenon in the economy: stagflation. In other words, the simultaneous increase in prices with a fall in the level of activity.

The answer was immediate: the Reagan-Thatcher duo reestablished orthodox economic policies that managed to reduce inflation levels with strong cuts in the Welfare State.

Social tensions became a common component of the landscape and authoritarian projects gradually gained space.

Capitalism and democracy ceased to be the happy couple they appeared to be. The quarrels multiplied, as often happens in badly matched marriages. And as often happens, each of the spouses began to seek new directions.

The capitalism-authoritarianism duo began to gain prominence. Perhaps that is why the recent Saint Petersburg Forum prompted the Argentine president to speak of “another capitalism.”

The Chi-Chi phenomenon did not fail to attract attention. Chile experienced a successful economic course under a dictatorship, at the same time as did China, which declared its love for capitalism and achieved growth rates rarely seen.

This novel marriage formula quickly found imitators in various Eastern European countries. Democracy has become unsexy, to the point that according to the index published annually by The Economist magazine in 2020, only 23 countries out of a total of 167 could be considered fully democratic.

These figures should not attract attention. A study conducted some time ago by renowned political scientist Adam Przeworski along with other colleagues found that it is very rare for democracy to exist in poor countries. It should not be surprising, then, that the economic decline has been accompanied by an authoritarian drift.

In poor or impoverished nations, the majority of the population has little to lose. Furthermore, if the authoritarian regime generates some improvement in the income of the most disadvantaged sectors, there is little reason to long for democracy.

This would explain why even in the United States a majority of the population had joined this trend after the last economic crisis, at the same time that nostalgic people are also growing in countries such as Germany, Italy and France, for example.

A diversity of economic systems and political systems developed with different pairings with each other.

Perhaps it should be concluded that democracy is “a luxury good.” In other words, it is not among the basic needs of the population and only when these are covered does the institutional regime become a concern of the citizens. Those who are concerned about the fate of democracy should perhaps begin by worrying about the fate of the well-being of the population.

After the serious blow inflicted by the pandemic on the world economy, a concerted effort is required to counteract its effects and generate a global recovery. The upcoming G-20 meeting in October should draw inspiration from postwar agendas and launch a decade of global growth.

Just as the pandemic was global, so should the response be both economically, healthily, socially, ecologically and politically. The coronavirus demonstrated the current degree of vulnerability of Humanity. In the United States, those killed by Covid-19 outnumbered those killed in World War II.

It also served to demonstrate the possibilities offered by modern technology. In less than a year vaccines were available to deal with it.

But the vaccine is not enough. A concerted effort – one that did not exist to confront the pandemic – is required to face the consequences of this tragedy at all levels. The challenge is raised.

Victor Beker is an economist, Professor at the University of Belgrano (UB) and the University of Buenos Aires (UBA)