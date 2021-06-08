We have finally entered the great week of the world of video games. Starting this Thursday, the Summer Game Fest and the E3 2021, two of the great events of the medium that aim to bring together in a matter of a few dates all the important companies in the sector. In that sense, now Capcom details what it will be like and what it will show at its E3 2021 conference, which will be held at the beginning of next week and which will have its latest releases as its main protagonists, although we must not rule out the odd surprises for the following months.

As they have made known through the video that you have above these lines, their conference will take place on Monday, June 14, at 11:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Although the duration of the event has not been detailed, the time seems to be quite attractive to be able to follow it from our country. Likewise, Capcom has wanted to clarify which of its recent games will have a place in the event. Resident Evil Village, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and Monster Hunter Rise have been the names mentioned, although surely there will be more protagonists.

Everything about E3 2021: conferences, schedules, where to see it …

One of the great unknowns is knowing why the presence of the latest installment of the franchise is due resident Evil in this event of E3 2021. Will it appear with the sole objective of breastfeeding due to its good sales figures or will there be more? Speculation has already begun on the possibility that Capcom take the opportunity to announce some DLC that expands the story. However, to get out of doubts we will have to wait until next June 4 at 23:00 in Spain. In the meantime, don’t forget that only a few hours will the Xbox and Bethesda space have taken place at E3, the highlight of the Los Angeles event.