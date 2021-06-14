From 9:45 p.m., enjoy with 3DJuegos the conference of the authors of Resident Evil.

E3 2021 continues its course and tonight it is the turn of Capcom. The Japanese developer will have its own space at the event, although we are not very clear if we will see any announcements. Capcom will kick off its conference at 11:30 p.m. (Spanish time), but our special live will begin at 9:45 p.m.. We promise a lot of fun and a look back at E3.

What can we expect from Capcom? Well the first thing is that you have to lower expectations. The Japanese company has already commented that a large part of the conference will be focused on news about video games that have already been released. It has been confirmed that we will know more about The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.

We will see what the news is about the new installment of the Resident Evil saga, but it is quite likely that let’s see more from Resident Evil RE: Verse. Remember that this multiplayer that will be free for all those who have Resident Evil 8 delayed its release and we do not know anything about it. As for what could be announced, anything is possible … Dragon’s Dogma 2? Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Follow with us all that remains of E3 2021 and if you want to remember everything again what happened in the first two days, here you can check the announcements of the first day with Ubisoft and Devolver Digital, and of course we invite you to take a look at what was presented at the Xbox, Square Enix and PC Gaming Show conferences.

