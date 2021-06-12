Marcelo Tinelli presented another Friday with a humorous special on ShowMatch (El thirteen. At 21). In this context, his daughter Cande Tinelli sang with the Tack See Boys.

“I love her,” said Marcelo, excited, when he finished the sketch in which his daughter Candelaria participated.

That said, the host became serious and explained that those humorous segments had been recorded many days in advance and that Cande asked him if it was okay for him to air it yesterday, when his entire family is having a difficult time since Soledad Aquino – Tinelli’s ex-wife and mother of his daughters Candela and Micaela – received a liver transplant last Thursday morning.

Marcelo replied to his daughter Candelaria that he saw no problem with his humorous song being broadcast last night. The host had already announced on Thursday’s broadcast that Soledad Aquino had been transplanted and that he had doubted if he could go to host the show at night. Finally, it was.

Last night, Marcelo Tinelli also took charge of ShowMatch Y He did not stop explaining that he and his daughters are experiencing a very special moment due to the transplant that, fortunately, they were able to do to Aquino once he recovered from Covid.

“I love my Rubi”, affirmed Marcelo in reference to Cande Tinelli. “And Mica (Micaela Tinelli), too,” he added. “And I sent Sole (Aquino) a kiss yesterday and I send her today too, that she is fighting her after the liver transplant.”

“We are all very hopeful that it will come out,” added Marcelo. These are very difficult moments and we are all behind her so that she can move forward. She is fighting her to be able to recover quickly, which is what we all want, those of us who really love her ”.

“Hopefully he can recover,” Marcelo Tinelli said. It is what I wish with all my heart, for everyone. Mainly for her, because I love her very much and I feel the love of being the parents of two beautiful women. “

“Today I am excited but I can say it calmer than yesterday. To continue fighting it”, concluded Marcelo Tinelli who yesterday, Friday, was in a position to elaborate more on the subject in his cycle ShowMatch, without fear of breaking.

ACE