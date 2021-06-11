At ShowMatch’s La Academia (El Trece, at 9 p.m.), after a night of sentencing, dueling and elimination, the round of the new rhythm began: Shuffle dance. Those who opened the track in the Marcelo Tinelli cycle were Cande Ruggeri and Nicolás Fleitas.

Marcelo Tinelli explained some of the rules that participants must respect in their presentations of Shuffle dance. They must include four dancers, keep their feet and legs in constant motion, and the choreographers were only allowed to include brief moments to rest from the intense aerobic activity that dance entails.

What is Shuffle Dance?

To specify what this rhythm is about, many have never heard of Clarín consulted the head of coaches at La Academia with the idea of ​​knowing what exactly Shuffle Dance is, what characteristics it has, what are the main difficulties that this rhythm can present. to the participants of The Academy.

Cande Ruggeri opened the Shuffle Dance round at The ShowMatch Academy. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

To begin to make things clear, Lolo Rossi replied that “Shuffle dance is a purely foot movement rhythm”. “Shuffle had its beginnings in the ’80s and’ 90s, with electronic parties,” he added.

And he continued saying: “It also has its origins in the tap. In fact, there is a step called Shuffle, which hits the tip and the cue.”

On the other hand, the head of coaches of the Marcelo Tinelli cycle, commented that the Shuffle “has, in general, a fast and energetic rhythm”. “It is very aerobic and the couples are going to have the challenge of going until the end of the choreography,” he said.

In your report to Clarion, the choreographer and head of coaches of La Academia, pointed out that “in recent times, the Shuffle has become very fashionable because it is very present in all social networks”.

The jury’s verdict

Cande Ruggeri and Nicolás Fleitas they did their performance, together with the four dancers who must be included in this rhythm according to the rules of the contest, and received the return of the jury.

Angel De Brito He opined: “I really like the team and I liked the choreography, but nothing happened to me.” His grade for them was 5.

Carolina Pampita Ardohain said: “I liked it. Their feet and legs were very oiled, which is the most difficult thing. They are one of the most virtuous couples in the contest. They were neat, they worked a lot and the rehearsal is noticeable.”

“At this rate, only those who put in the rehearsal for many hours are going to get away,” warned Pampita, and rated Cande Ruggeri and Nicolás Fleitas with 8.



Cande Ruggeri choreographed the demanding rhythm Shuffle Dance at ShowMatch’s Academy. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

Jimena Barón, whose vote is secret, he stressed that “it was incredible how they opened the rhythm.” “They are young, they bring joy and they found this rhythm very nice,” he said.

Hernán Piquín clarified that from now on, their scores will be more demanding. And as for the first performance of Shuffle Dance, he said: “Nothing happened to me, I didn’t like it. I saw little stretched out my feet.” He qualified them with 4. Thus, in total, the pair obtained 17 points.

ACE