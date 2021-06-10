Hundreds of Popular Force militants gathered on the Campo de Marte to march to the ONPE facilities. Supporters denounced the alleged fraud that occurred in the 2021 elections. This forced the vaccination against the coronavirus located in that place, suspend their day until 2 in the afternoon .

“This Wednesday, June 9, it will only be attended until 2 pm at the Campo de Marte and Parque de la Exposición vaccination centers,” the Ministry of Health said on social networks. This caused hundreds of people to be harmed, since due to the suspension they could not be inoculated against COVID-19.

After this fact, various users on social networks expressed their annoyance at what happened in this vaccination center. One of them was the popular broadcaster ‘Canchita’ Centeno, who harshly criticized Keiko Fujimori and his party for the mobilization called for this Wednesday.

The Radiomar host responded to a tweet denouncing the incident. “It’s Keiko Fujimori; He has never cared about harming the entire country by throwing tantrums. This is also the Popular Force that allows it, “he said.

Canchita Centeno criticized the Popular Force march on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Canchita Centeno has spoken out on her social networks against the leader of Fuerza Popular. For example, as a result of the multiple acts that Keiko Fujimori and her party seek to challenge, the announcer pointed out that it is a shame that it reaches this situation.

“On top of that, he claims in areas where he never arrived, never went to a rally, etc., never; So how do you want them to vote for you if you don’t even mind going to them …. this is shame, “he said.

Text to fill out

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.